Cause of death released for Venice woman found submerged in car after being reported missing

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The cause of death has been released for a Venice woman found submerged underwater in her car.
Investigators found Tracey Rieker’s body on October 10 in the Toscana Isles subdivision in North Venice, less than a mile from her home. The 44-year-old had been missing since Sept. 10.
ABC7 requested the autopsy report in December of last year and now we have learned that Rieker’s cause of death has been listed as drowning.
Rieker had no other visible signs of trauma, according to the coroner’s report. The manner of death is listed as undetermined, meaning the coroner isn’t sure how Rieker’s car entered the water.
A toxicology report showed no drugs in her system. The toxicology report was positive for 52 mg of ethanol.
