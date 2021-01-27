Attorney General Ashley Moody talks to ABC7 about preventing human trafficking during Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Super Bowl 55 is just a week and a half away and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is hoping to shine a light on human trafficking in the state ahead of the big game.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and a state-wide campaign is addressing the issues Florida faces as it ranks third in the nation for this modern slavery.
ABC7 spoke with Moody about why massive events like the Super Bowl make it a target for traffickers year after year.
Moody says that more people in town and more cash flowing mean that some are willing to take advantage at the expense of the dignity of others.
In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Moody’s office is providing virtual training to Uber drivers starting Thursday to help educate them on the signs of human trafficking.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, here are some common signs of trafficking and how to report the crime:
- Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?
- Has a child stopped attending school?
- Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?
- Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?
- Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?
- Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?
- Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?
- Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?
- Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?
- Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?
- Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?
- Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?
- Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?
You can contact the National Human Trafficking Helpline at 1-888-373-7888 or dial 911.
