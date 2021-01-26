Warm weather through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will continue through Wednesday as south to southwest winds continue to pump in warm moist air. As it moves over the cooler waters of the Gulf it will again bring the possibility of some sea fog developing. This could become a serious hazard around sunrise with reduced visibility on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Otherwise we can expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs well above average. The beaches will see temperatures warm into the mid 70′s and inland areas around 80.
Wednesday morning we could see more areas of fog with some clearing through the day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s. It will turn breezy by the afternoon before the next cold front.
Wednesday night we will see increasing cloudiness as the cold front moves closer bringing a 30% chance for a few showers along the way. The chance for scattered showers will continue through early Thursday morning. The low on Thursday will be cooler around 55 degrees.
Thursday looks to be windy breezy and cool with a high of only 65 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20 mph.
Friday morning will be cold with lows in the mid 40′s for most. We will see plenty of sunshine on Friday with a high only in the mid 60′s.
We start to warm back up to seasonable averages on Saturday with a high around 72 and a low of 50.
Sunday looks to be great with mostly sunny skies and a high of 75.
___________________________________________
For boaters - expect winds out of the south at 10 knots on Tuesday with seas running 2-3 feet and a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.