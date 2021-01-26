Polk County paramedic arrested for allegedly stealing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A Polk County paramedic, has been arrested during an investigation into the theft of three doses of the Coronavirus vaccine, meant to be administered to other PCFR first responders.
According to his affidavit, paramedic Joshua Colon, 31, intentionally stole three doses’ worth of the Moderna vaccine, then forged the vaccine screening and consent forms. Colon told detectives he was directed to do so by his supervisor.
Colon resigned on Friday, Jan. 22 and was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25.
The affidavit states that Colon received three vials containing 10 vaccines each, and was directed to administer those to first responders who responded to Station 38 in Davenport to obtain the vaccine.
At the completion of the day, Paramedic Colon was asked to report the total number of doses administered. Paramedic Colon reported he administered 28 vaccines and two were waste due to possible time of exposure prior to administering. Colon later contradicted this and stated that he administered 27 vaccines and three were waste.
Days later, and after being requested the Florida Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Forms several times, Paramedic Colon only provided 21 completed forms and the log; however, the log contained 23 vaccine recipients, therefore two Florida Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Forms were missing.
The completed forms were compared to the log and two forms were noticed as missing, and one was noticed as missing a date of birth. When asked, Paramedic Colon advised he would obtain the information to complete the form. Paramedic Colon advised the names of three different people, including two firefighters.
During the investigation, the two firefighters were contacted, both of whom stated they had not yet received the vaccine. The third name was not a person who existed.
Colon admitted they paperwork was false.
He later told deputies that on the day of the incident, his supervisor joked with him in reference to getting some vaccines for the supervisor’s mother. Colon said he was told by the supervisor to report those vaccines as waste. According to Colon, he refused to provide those vaccines to the supervisor, at which time the supervisor said he would tell those higher up in the chain of command that Colon was selling vaccines outside of work.
He has been charged with:
· 4 counts forgery (F3) $1,000 bond each
· 4 counts uttering forged instrument (F3) $1,000 bond each
· 4 counts falsifying medical records (M2) $250 bond each
· 1 count official misconduct (F3) $1,000 bond each
· 1 count criminal use of personal ID (F3) $1,000 bond each
· 2 counts creating fictional personal ID (F3) $1,000 bond each
Colon has since posted bond.
