Palmetto man arrested in connection with 2015 sexual battery of a juvenile

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police confirmed Tuesday that a Palmetto man has been arrested in connection with a 2015 sexual battery.
Clifton Bean, 45, of Palmetto, has been arrested and is facing two charges of sexual battery on a victim over 12 in connection to a 2015 case. Bean was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The abuse was reported in February 2015. A family member of the victim told Sarasota Police detectives that Bean touched the victim inappropriately. At the time of the case, the victim was unable to testify against him.
In 2021, Sarasota Police detectives reviewed the case for further investigation after new information was provided. The victim from 2015 told Sarasota Police detectives that Bean texted her on her cell phone and said, “I haven’t seen you for some time now, could you please send me a selfie?” on January 17, 2021.
The victim told detectives she wanted to make a statement to law enforcement because she didn’t want another child to go through what she did.
The victim told detectives that Bean sexually abused her when she was in elementary school. She said she was abused from around the age of 8 until the age of 12.
Bean is being held on a $300,000 bond.
