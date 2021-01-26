NFL’s Green Week Kicks Off

Anna Maria Island, Fla. (WWSB) -From the turf to the surf, the NFL has kicked off its Green Week initiative with the project Dive 55. The NFL has partnered with Pepsi, Force Blue, and The Florida Aquarium to help not only make our planet greener but also bluer. Throughout the week, projects from planting fruit tree orchards to coral reef restoration will take place across Tampa Bay in order to give back to local communities and to the environment. Monday the projects kicked off with Dive 55, an initiative where retired special operations military veterans with Force Blue set out to the waters to retrieve debris and garbage on Manatee Public Beach. Around a ton of debris including fishing ropes and stone crab traps were removed from the waters. A former kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Martín Gramática, had the opportunity to be part of the dive. Gramática stated, “I thought you just go to the beach and see the water and that is it, but you don’t know how much damage we are causing by the debris and by the garbage that is down there.” Thanks to Force Blue and other divers, marine life will have a safer environment to be in.