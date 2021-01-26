Mail-in ballots in local races being sent out: Here’s how you can get one

By ABC7 Staff | January 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 9:33 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced that vote-by-mail ballots for the March 9 City of North Port special election and the Holiday Park Park & Recreation District election to domestic voters on Thursday, January 28 will be sent out starting Tuesday.

A total of 13,545 ballots will be mailed to voters who live within the City of North Port. All voters residing within the city limits will be electing a city commissioner to fill a vacancy in Commission District Seat 1.  In addition to the District Seat 1 race, voters living within the city’s Holiday Park district will see a race for Board of Trustees Seat 4 on their ballots.

A voter may request a vote-by-mail ballot online or by calling 941.861.8618. A request for a ballot to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 27.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the elections office but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.

The ballot must be signed by the voter.

