Local Park Goes From Dream To Reality

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After years of planning a local park in the Rosemary District of Sarasota, a green light has been given. Members of The Rosemary District have been lobbying for a centralized park since 2016. After years of searching for property and making negotiations, the community now has a piece of land under contract. The new park will be located at the intersection of Central Ave and Boulevard of the Arts.
The City of Sarasota is contributing $890,000 to the purchase of the park but Rosemary District had to raise an additional $120,000 to make the land purchase happen. The residents, stakeholders, and generous donors of the community were able to raise the funds in just 3 weeks. The President of The Rosemary District Board of Directors, Debbie Trice, expressed the excitement in the community. Trice said, “We’ve wanted this park for years. We send out a newsletter to the community every month and I would guess half of the newsletters say we are still working on getting a park.”
The district is expecting to close on the property on the 29th of January. Trice also explained that although the contract on the property is expected to close by Friday, the demolition and construction of the park will not start for several months.
