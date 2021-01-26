Local Park Goes From Dream To Reality

The City of Sarasota is contributing $890,000 to the purchase of the park but Rosemary District had to raise an additional $120,000 to make the land purchase happen. The residents, stakeholders, and generous donors of the community were able to raise the funds in just 3 weeks. The President of The Rosemary District Board of Directors, Debbie Trice, expressed the excitement in the community. Trice said, “We’ve wanted this park for years. We send out a newsletter to the community every month and I would guess half of the newsletters say we are still working on getting a park.”