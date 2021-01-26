Keep an eye on your phone: First dose vaccine appointment notifications to go out today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., notifications for 1,000 appointments for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent out.
The appointments will be for a vaccine clinic to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, 2200 Ringling Boulevard.
Once appointment notifications go out, individuals who receive them have two hours to confirm or decline their appointment.
Here’s who will be contacting you on your phone. SAVE THESE NUMBERS:
- Phone calls will display the caller ID 941-861-8297.
- Emails will display from Department of Health in Sarasota County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System (DOHcovid19vaccine@scgov.net).
- Text (SMS) messages will show sender ID 88911.
