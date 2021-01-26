First Alert Weather: Dense fog possible tomorrow morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The southerly wind continues to bring the Suncoast warm and humid air that will support the formation of fog. With an expected shift in winds and increasingly humid air, it is possible that the fog could become widespread and dense tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning will be the last day this work week when fog could be an issue for commuters.
Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80 inland and upper 70′s closer to the coast. As we move into tomorrow the clouds will increase as a cool front approaches. A chance for showers will come into the forecast during the Wednesday evening hours as a cold front closes in on the Suncoast. Winds will pick up overnight Wednesday and cooler air will move in, lowering our Thursday afternoon highs to the mid 60′s.
