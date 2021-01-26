DeSantis committee tops $300,000 in January

DeSantis committee tops $300,000 in January
DeSantis says the vaccine will have been offered to all assisted living patients and staff by the end of January. (Source: WWSB)
By NSF Staff | January 25, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 7:19 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gearing up for a 2022 re-election bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised $323,000 during the first three weeks of January, according to the committee’s website.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis has ramped up fundraising since October. It faces a Feb. 10 deadline for filing a full January finance report at the state Division of Elections, but the committee website lists contributions as of Thursday.

Among the contributions this month have been $100,000 from TECO Energy, Inc., $50,000 from the Daytona Toyota auto dealership and $25,000 from American Traffic Solutions, Inc., which is a major player in the red-light camera industry.

DeSantis’ committee raised $502,278 in December, after bringing in $521,776 in November, according to the Division of Elections. It had about $8.75 million on hand as of Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.