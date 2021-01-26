DeSantis addresses White House comments on vaccine distribution

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference at a Publix in Vero Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s comments on the state’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
Psaki told reporters Monday that the state had only distributed about 50% of its vaccines.
DeSantis has been open critical of the Biden’s plan to have FEMA run vaccines sites.
“I will note, because we’re data first, facts first here, they’ve only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida,” said Psaki
DeSantis rebutted those remarks, “To say that Florida is underutilizing vaccines is totally disingenuous.”
The governor made remarks on Monday stating that by the end of the month the state will have offered the vaccine to all long term care facility patients and staff.
