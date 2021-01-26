COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady for Tuesday’s dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update shows positivity rates close to those reported in Monday’s update.
The state positivity rate is at 9.19% and Manatee and Sarasota Counties are at 8.72% and 7.04% respectively.
Since March, 1,667,763 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 9,480.
227 new deaths have been reported since Sunday’s report bringing deaths to 25,673. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 27,641 Residents: 27,132 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 509
Conditions and Care Deaths: 493 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,235 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,533 (46%) Female: 14,288 (53%) Unknown/No data: 311 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,345 (9%) White: 16,322 (60%) Other: 4,328 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,137 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,375 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 14,568 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,189 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 23,963 Residents: 22,940 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,023
Conditions and Care Deaths: 606 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,159 Non-Residents: 44
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,643 (46%) Female: 12,189 (53%) Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,330 (6%) White: 16,099 (70%) Other: 1,814 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,697 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,668 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,270 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 7,002 (31%)
