COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady for Tuesday’s dashboard update
By ABC7 Staff | January 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 3:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update shows positivity rates close to those reported in Monday’s update.

The state positivity rate is at 9.19% and Manatee and Sarasota Counties are at 8.72% and 7.04% respectively.

Since March, 1,667,763 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 9,480.

227 new deaths have been reported since Sunday’s report bringing deaths to 25,673. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 27,641   Residents: 27,132   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 509

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 493   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,235     Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,533  (46%)   Female: 14,288 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 311 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,345  (9%)   White: 16,322  (60%)   Other: 4,328  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,137  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,375  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,568  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,189  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 23,963   Residents: 22,940   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,023

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 606   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,159     Non-Residents: 44

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,643  (46%)   Female: 12,189 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,330  (6%)   White: 16,099  (70%)   Other: 1,814  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,697  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,668  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,270  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,002  (31%)

