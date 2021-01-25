Sarasota resident arrested on child pornography charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota resident has been arrested and charged with transmission of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Alex Boyd, 22, of Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, was arrested after detectives with the Sarasota Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspected child pornography case.
The probable cause affidavit identifies Boyd as a student at Ringling College. Detectives say they were able to determine that the images had been uploaded from a dorm room on campus. They were able to obtain a warrant to search Boyd’s room.
After investigation, Boyd was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, and was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
Boyd was released on a $60,000 bond.
