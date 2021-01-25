Sarasota man arrested on child pornography charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with transmission or child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Alex Boyd, 22, of Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, was arrested after detectives with the Sarasota Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspected child pornography case.
After investigation, Boyd was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, and was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
He was released on a $60,000 bond.
