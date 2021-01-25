Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 72-year-old man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Manatee County Monday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 on 58th Avenue West. The man was crossing the six lanes of U.S. 41 in the dark.
The vehicle struck the man and the driver fled the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Manatee County EMS. The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information concerning this Hit and Run Crash to contact Troopers at 239-938-1800 or *FHP (*347)
