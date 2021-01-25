Manatee County officials announce more COVID-19 vaccine updates

Those who have received the Pfizer first dose on Jan. 8, will receive an automated call or a text to confirm their second dose appointment at the Manatee County Public Safety Center on Jan. 29 between 8 a.m. and noon. Those who received Moderna first doses between Jan. 2 - 7 will receive an automated message today letting them know their time slot for a scheduled second dose drive thru on Feb. 1 and 2 at Tom Bennett Park.