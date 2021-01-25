Manatee County officials announce more COVID-19 vaccine updates

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials announced Monday that they would be distributing 4,500 more COVID-19 vaccinations.
Manatee County 311 callers will begin randomly selecting names from Manatee County’s Vaccination Standby Pool to book 4,500 appointments for seniors to be vaccinated at Bennett Park on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Approximately 600 doses are being reserved for healthcare workers who can enroll in a similar vaccination standby pool for patient-facing healthcare workers only at vax.mymanatee.org/frontline.
Those appointments will also be scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 200 doses each day by appointment between 8 - 9 a.m. at Bennett Park.
Those who have received the Pfizer first dose on Jan. 8, will receive an automated call or a text to confirm their second dose appointment at the Manatee County Public Safety Center on Jan. 29 between 8 a.m. and noon. Those who received Moderna first doses between Jan. 2 - 7 will receive an automated message today letting them know their time slot for a scheduled second dose drive thru on Feb. 1 and 2 at Tom Bennett Park.
