Lakewood Ranch alum is going back to the Super Bowl

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - This year’s Super Bowl is hyperfocused for Tampa and the Suncoast. Not only will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be making an appearance at home, a Lakewood Ranch alum Austin Reiter is heading back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
Reiter, a 2010 graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and will face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reiter’s former coach spoke to WWSB back in 2020 about his skillset.
“Austin did everything for us to be successful,” Koczersut told ABC7 by phone on Friday. “He’s done all the work, did great in academics. There’s lots of things that made him what he is.”
Super Bowl LV will be played on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
