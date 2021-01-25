Homeless Manatee County man arrested for alleged violent attack on elderly woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Early Sunday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to the Shoppes of Paradise Bay on Cortez Road in Bradenton, due to an incident regarding a homeless man, 37 year old Steven Sikkema, who attacked a 68 year old woman. Witnesses say they saw Sikkema walking past the elderly woman, when suddenly he began to attack without any reasoning. Witnesses also say he stood out from others due to his erratic movement and behavior.
Sikkema repeatedly began to bash her head into the wall which caused her head to begin bleeding. Witnesses observed Sikkema running eastbound on Cortez Road afterwards. EMS later treated the victim for head trauma and transported to Blake Medical Center, where she suffered a skull fracture, internal bleeding of the brain and severe memory loss. Her husband was also there during the incident, and recalls Sikkema shouting “I’m going to get you” before attacking.
Shortly thereafter, the suspect was detained, and is currently at the Manatee County Jail. His charge is Aggressive Battery to Persons 65 and Older.
