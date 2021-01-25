Homeless Manatee County man arrested for alleged violent attack on elderly woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Early Sunday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to the Shoppes of Paradise Bay on Cortez Road in Bradenton, due to an incident regarding a homeless man, 37 year old Steven Sikkema, who attacked a 68 year old woman. Witnesses say they saw Sikkema walking past the elderly woman, when suddenly he began to attack without any reasoning. Witnesses also say he stood out from others due to his erratic movement and behavior.