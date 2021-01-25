Fog Rolls In Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over the next couple of evenings and mornings we will endure patchy fog as we have a fairly saturated environment and fairly calm winds. Those foggy conditions early Monday will subside to sunshine with a few clouds and warm temperatures in the upper 70′s to start the week. The upper 70′s hang on until midweek when a cold front dives in late Wednesday. This front does not have a ton of energy so it won’t be a big rain maker but it will bring cooler and windy conditions to end the week.