Florida DOH reports 9.56% positivity rate in Monday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped down under 10% with the Monday dashboard update. The state positivity rate is 9.56% with Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 7.01% and 6.9% positivity respectively.
Since March, 1,658,169 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 8,607.
153 new deaths have been reported since Sunday’s report bringing deaths to 25,446. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 27,464 Residents: 26,964 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 500
Conditions and Care Deaths: 488 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,221 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,447 (46%) Female: 14,206 (53%) Unknown/No data: 311 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,339 (9%) White: 16,211 (60%) Other: 4,291 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,123 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,324 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 14,475 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,165 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 23,878 Residents: 22,844 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,034
Conditions and Care Deaths: 606 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,148 Non-Residents: 44
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,604 (46%) Female: 12,133 (53%) Unknown/No data: 107 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,327 (6%) White: 16,018 (70%) Other: 1,810 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,689 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,662 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,211 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,971 (31%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.