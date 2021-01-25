Florida DOH reports 9.56% positivity rate in Monday update

Florida DOH reports 9.56% positivity rate in Monday update
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | January 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:36 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped down under 10% with the Monday dashboard update. The state positivity rate is 9.56% with Manatee and Sarasota Counties reporting 7.01% and 6.9% positivity respectively.

Since March, 1,658,169 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 8,607.

153 new deaths have been reported since Sunday’s report bringing deaths to 25,446. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 27,464   Residents: 26,964   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 500

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 488   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,221     Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,447  (46%)   Female: 14,206 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 311 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,339  (9%)   White: 16,211  (60%)   Other: 4,291  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,123  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,324  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,475  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,165  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 23,878   Residents: 22,844   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,034

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 606   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,148     Non-Residents: 44

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,604  (46%)   Female: 12,133 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 107 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,327  (6%)   White: 16,018  (70%)   Other: 1,810  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,689  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,662  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,211  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,971  (31%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.