First Alert Weather: Fog in the mornings before next mid-week cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A warm moist flow out of the south continues to bring a good chance for thick morning fog. The fog may be even thicker Tuesday morning as the winds shift southwest and, sea fog will be pushed onto the coast. The combination of the inland radiation fog and coastal sea fog will expand the coverage of the fog. After the fog burns off, high temperatures will be warmer than normal with an afternoon sun and cloud mix. Highs will climb above the 80-degree mark in most inland locations for several days.