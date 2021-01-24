Two arrested and accused of pretending to be officers and conducting a traffic stop Sunday in Sarasota

Police says they responded to the 1200 block of 31st street around 1am on Sunday after they received a call from someone who believed a Sarasota officer was in distress. When they arrived no officer was found however officers found a car attempting to stop another car near Cocoanut and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. The car, according to police, had red and blue lights in the windshield and a siren. Police say they were able to make contact with the driver and passenger of the car attempting to make the stop, McDowell and Poole. Both suspects are at the county jail on unrelated charges and are facing charges for impersonating a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment.