On and Off Fog!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our late January “heat wave” continues through Wednesday. That means four more days of morning fog and warmer afternoons with higher humidity. In the animation below, you can see with the winds from the west Saturday night, fog redeveloped quickly as the westerly flow pushed higher moisture levels onshore. By midnight, winds shifted to the east, which pushed that fog and moisture offshore again. Winds will be so light into Monday morning the direction may make little difference and fog is likely to be more widespread again.