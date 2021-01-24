On and Off Fog!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our late January “heat wave” continues through Wednesday. That means four more days of morning fog and warmer afternoons with higher humidity. In the animation below, you can see with the winds from the west Saturday night, fog redeveloped quickly as the westerly flow pushed higher moisture levels onshore. By midnight, winds shifted to the east, which pushed that fog and moisture offshore again. Winds will be so light into Monday morning the direction may make little difference and fog is likely to be more widespread again.
But we continue to track a cold front that will move across the Suncoast Wednesday night. A few isolated showers are possible with the front. The bigger change will be a big drop in temperatures and dew points as strong winds turn to the north to end the week. You might even need a jacket again Friday and Saturday mornings.
There’s very little moisture on tap for Wednesday night with the front, which will have us ending the month close to two inches below average rainfall.
