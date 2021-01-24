Manatee deputies looking for a missing and endangered person

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Representatives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding a 62-year-old man last seen on Sunday morning.
In a news release sent out by MCSO Sunday afternoon, deputies say a relative of 62-year-old Steven Morlan reached out to them concerned he hadn’t come home from his daily walk. Deputies say Morlan needs medications he doesn’t have with him and may become disoriented and confused.
According to the release, Morlan was last seen at the Winn Dixie on 9th St. E and 53rd Ave walking out of the store before 6 a.m. He was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan cargo shorts, tan flip flops and a tan Panama Jack hat.
If you’ve seen Morlan or have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
