Local judge shares thoughts on her sorority sister, Kamala Harris, becoming Vice President

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Hillsborough County 13th Judicial Court judge Lisa Campbell is celebrating the inauguration of her sorority sister - Kamala D. Harris as the new Vice President of the United States. Campbell is part of Harris’ group of Sorority Sisters ,in her same class of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Howard University.
Campbell spoke with ABC7′s Seshmi Hayes this weekend, about watching on inauguration day, and the profound moment of the first woman to be inaugurated into the White House.
“Just a tremendous sense of pride. She’s the third woman ever even considered for the position of Vice President. Geraldine Ferraro being the first and Sarah Palin being the second. And so when you think about that in the context of we’ve had 45 Presidents up until Wednesday...that in and of itself is historic,” says Judge Campbell.
In the interview Judge Campbell also talks about the changing face of leadership and the opportunities that can be available to young girls who can see themselves in leadership roles because of Harris.
