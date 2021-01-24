Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Sunday 7:30 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our late January “heat wave” continues through Wednesday. That means four more days of morning fog and warmer afternoons with higher humidity. And much farther north, Tampa Bay plays at Green Bay in the wintery chill of Wisconsin, with temps falling into the 20s during the game. At least the Wisconsin snow should end before the 3 PM kick off!
We continue to track a cold front that will move across the Suncoast Wednesday night. A few isolated showers are possible with the front. The bigger change will be a big drop in temperatures and dew points as strong winds turn to the north to end the week. You might even need a jacket again Friday and Saturday mornings. There’s very little moisture on tap for Wednesday night with the front, which will have us ending the month close to two inches below average rainfall!
