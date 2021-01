SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After quite the warm and muggy Saturday, we are headed into a mild and foggy night. Fog has already rolled in to the city so be careful on the roads even as we head into the early morning hours as visibility will be low. We warm back up Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s and expect to stay warm through midweek. Be prepared for foggy conditions for the next couple of nights and mornings.