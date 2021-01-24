Dense Fog For The Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for just off the coast in The Gulf and Tampa Bay until 9 AM on Sunday. Visibility could be reduced to 1nm or less. This fog has also made its way onto the coast with many seeing reduced visibility on the roads. More fog settles in overnight into earl Sunday, so give yourself extra time to make it to your early Sunday fun day plans. By 11 AM the fog should begin to lift leaving us under a sunny, warm, and humid day. Highs on Sunday climb to the upper 70′s. We expect the foggy overnights and early mornings to be consistent for the next couple of days. Temperatures also remain warm into the new week.