Staying warm with a few more clouds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few days of bright sunshine we may see some cloudiness slip in for a bit on Saturday as a cold front gets close to the Suncoast on Saturday.
The front will weaken as it makes its way down the Florida peninsula Saturday morning. It will fade away just to our north but still close enough to us to bring some clouds now and again to the Suncoast. We also have the possibility of seeing some fog to start the day as light winds out of the SW will bring the potential of some sea fog and some patchy inland fog.
Temperatures will be warm for late Jan. to start the day, in the 60′s. It will be mild for the islands with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s there and upper 50′s inland. Look for partly sunny skies throughout the day with a very small chance for a late day shower. The highs will be in the low to mid 70′s near the coast and upper 70′s well inland.
Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60′s to start and we finish with highs in the mid to upper 70′s.
The warm weather will stick around through Wednesday with generally mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above average. Highs each day will be in the upper 70′s.
Another cold front will move in on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies expected and a 20% chance for a few showers as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s.
Friday we will see clearing skies and cooler weather with highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
Boaters look for light winds out of the SW at 5 knots and seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.
