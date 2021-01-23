New details emerge following crash that killed a bicyclist in South Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 68-year-old man riding a bike struck and killed by a vehicle as he was trying to cross Tamiami Trail around Wharf Road in South Sarasota. It happened just before 8:30 on Friday night.
“Probably saw what appears to be a three-wheel bike that was pretty mangled,” said Martha Massfeller, a nearby resident. “They were investigating it for hours, but it’s a bad intersection, that part of 41 is like a speed thoroughfare.”
This stretch of road from Gulf Gate to Osprey has seen numerous fatal car crashes recently, some of them involving pedestrians. A lot of them marked with flowers or other reminders. People who live or drive around that area say this road can be very dangerous.
“I was walking down the sidewalk just to take a look because we’re going to be crossing over,” said Al Doreste, a Nokomis resident. “Traffic down here is a source of concern, it seems as though there are a lot of careless drivers.”
The driver of the vehicle is a 17-year-old. He and his 19-year-old passenger were not injured in this crash. It’s not yet known if the victim lived in the mobile home community near the scene of the crash.
“It’s very concerning, especially with where I live in this mobile home park are a lot of elderly,” said Massfeller. “And some of them ride their bike across the street to get access to the grocery stores and it’s dangerous.”
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing with their investigation.
