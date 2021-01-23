A few more warm days!

But these days are numbered. We’re tracking a cold front that will move across the Suncoast Wednesday night. A few isolated showers could develop with the front. Then the winds turn to the north starting Thursday and cooler and drier air returns for the last few days of January. We could use some moisture. So far we’ve only had 0.63″ of rain at SRQ Airport, more than an inch below average. Right now indications in our computer models are that any showers next week will be light, so we’ll keep a close eye on it as the cold front gets closer.