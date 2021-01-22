SMH team members among healthcare workers receiving a Super Bowl invite

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league will be inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV as guests of the NFL to thank and honor them for the work they have done during the pandemic.
The vast majority of the invited workers are from Florida, where the Super Bowl will be held. Among those invited include the patient care team from 5 Waldemere Tower at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
It was the first group of front-line health care heroes to be invited by the NFL to Super Bowl LV! The team, who work on one of the Suncoast’s busiest COVID-19 units, heard a few weeks ago that health care workers would be honored at the Super Bowl.
They sent a video to the host committee asking for tickets and never knew if they’d hear back. This week they got on a Zoom call expecting to speak to President and CEO David Verinder and instead were surprised by a special interruption and invitation from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. All of the invited health care workers will have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before the game on Feb. 7.
