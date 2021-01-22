Operation One Way Ticket: 14 men arrested in Manatee County child porn sting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Then men, who come from all different walks of life, face 541 charges total.
A couple of them are younger than 20 years old. The sheriff’s office said when they get a tip like that, it’s important they get involved immediately. Building evidence takes time.
“Some of this stuff is coming from overseas,” said Manatee County Sheriff P.I.O Randy Warren, “the actual content is in various places.”
Detectives of the sting were able to locate offenders online, and issue warrants to seize their hard drives. The codename of the sting reminds all that sharing, distributing, uploading or downloading child pornography online is a “one way ticket” to jail.
“Now they are going to face the charges for possessing the child porn,” said Warren.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.