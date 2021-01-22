NFL to give 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league will be inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV as guests of the NFL to thank and honor them for the work they have done during the pandemic.
The majority of the workers will come from hospitals in Tampa and central Florida. They will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences directly from the NFL. All 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated health care workers from their communities to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb 7.
“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Goodell. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”
14,500 additional fans will also be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.
