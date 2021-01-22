Manatee County Search and Rescue raising money for new vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Search and Rescue needs your help to purchase a new vehicle.
While returning back from a call one of the group’s rescue squad vehicle had a sudden drop in oil pressure. The vehicle has been deemed beyond repair by local mechanics.
The truck carries a majority of the team’s response equipment to most rescue calls. It also services as a “rolling toolbox.”
The estimated cost for a new 6.8L V10 crate motor is $6,000. MCSAR is currently looking for anyone who may be willing to donate an engine replacement or even a new rolling 4 door 4x4 chasis to replace the current 2000 vehicle. All donations to the organization are tax deductible.
If you may know someone interested in helping please contact Captain Michael Dvorack at M.dvorack@manateecountysar.org or by calling 941-254-6490 x103.
