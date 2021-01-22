Frist Alert Weather: Morning fog and warm weekend temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will form near some coastal communities Friday morning and again on Saturday morning. Visibility may lower to the point where slower speeds and increased drive times will be required. As a reminder, when driving in fog increase your distance between cars and use low beam headlights. The fog will be caused by an onshore wind that brings warmer and moist air over the cooler Gulf waters. This is the time of year when we get our sea fog, and it can linger in the Gulf waters. But after the fog burns off over land this morning it will be mostly sunny and mild with a high in the low to mid 70′s near the coast and mid to upper 70′s inland.