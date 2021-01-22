Florida Department of Health reports 272 new COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health today confirmed 272 new COVID-19 deaths statewide since Thursday’s update.
A spike in death tolls does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the reports were received by the state. The DOH is reporting 25,011 deaths statewide and 1,627,603 positive cases since the pandemic began.
The state’s positivity rate is back up to 12.37%. Manatee and Sarasota County also increased to 9.50% to 7.03% respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 26,990 Residents: 26,503 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 487
Conditions and Care Deaths: 484 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,210 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,263 (46%) Female: 13,937 (53%) Unknown/No data: 303 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,302 (9%) White: 15,924 (60%) Other: 4,210 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,067 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,220 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 14,213 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,070 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 23,603 Residents: 22,563 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,040
Conditions and Care Deaths: 604 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,142 Non-Residents: 43
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,468 (46%) Female: 11,994 (53%) Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,312 (6%) White: 15,815 (70%) Other: 1,792 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,644 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,639 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,038 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,886 (31%)
