Florida Department of Health reports 272 new COVID-19 deaths
By ABC7 Staff | January 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:30 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health today confirmed 272 new COVID-19 deaths statewide since Thursday’s update.

A spike in death tolls does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the reports were received by the state. The DOH is reporting 25,011 deaths statewide and 1,627,603 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s positivity rate is back up to 12.37%. Manatee and Sarasota County also increased to 9.50% to 7.03% respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 26,990   Residents: 26,503   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 487

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 484   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,210     Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,263  (46%)   Female: 13,937 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 303 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,302  (9%)   White: 15,924  (60%)   Other: 4,210  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,067  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,220  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,213  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,070  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 23,603   Residents: 22,563   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,040

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 604   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,142     Non-Residents: 43

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,468  (46%)   Female: 11,994 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,312  (6%)   White: 15,815  (70%)   Other: 1,792  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,644  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,639  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,038  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,886  (31%)

