A few more clouds for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect as of late with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 70′s and low humidity. It will continue on Friday but there will be a little change on Saturday as a weak cold front tries to nudge in.
This front will begin to move down the peninsula late Friday night and then weaken as it gets to Central Florida on Saturday. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness as a result of this dying cold front just to our north. The front fizzles out before it reaches us so temperatures will stay above average through the weekend. Winds will be out of the south and southwest over the weekend which will keep things mild for the us here.
Friday look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s near the coast and mid to upper 70′s well inland. Winds will be out of the SSW which will keep things just a bit cooler on the beaches as the water temperature is 63 degrees. With the air riding over the cool Gulf waters expect temperatures to be just a bit cooler there.
Saturday we will see generally partly cloudy skies with a very small chance for an isolated shower mainly in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 20%. It will be some 10 degrees above the average (avg. 52 degrees) to start the day with a high on Saturday right around 75.
Sunday we start off with lows in the low 60′s so not too cool for an early golf tee time. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday with only a 10% chance for a shower or two. The high on Sunday will be around 76 degrees.
Monday expect highs on the beaches near 75 with possible 80 degree temperatures east of I-75. The last time we saw the mercury hit 80 was Jan. 2nd here.
The warm weather will stick around through mid week next week with highs in the mid 70′s at the beaches and near 80 elsewhere.
_______________________________________
For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 5 to 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.