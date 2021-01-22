Charges announced in the death of Corporal Brian LaVigne

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charges have been filed against the man who intentionally crashed his car into the driver’s side of Master Corporal Brian LaVigne’s cruiser on January 11th.
According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, Travis Garrett, 28, will be facing “the most serious charge in all of Florida law,” he will be prosecuted for first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer.
“This was a deliberate attack on law enforcement; he targeted a cop. When you commit a crime like this—when you cause pain like this—you should expect consequences like this,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.
Garrett faces a total of nine felony charges which are set to be announced during a hearing this afternoon.
Here are the additional charges:
- Fleeing to elude
- Vehicular Homicide
- DUI Manslaughter
- Two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer
- Two counts of resisting officer with violence
- Criminal mischief
Corporal LaVigne was just one shift away from retirement when he was killed. The 54-year-old had been with the sheriff’s office for 30 years and is survived by his wife and two adult children. One of his children is a deputy with the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.