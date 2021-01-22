14 arrested in Manatee County in child pornography sting

By ABC7 Staff | January 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:58 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest following Operation “One Way Ticket.” The large scale operation netted 541 charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

During the investigative stages of the operation the MCSO Internet Crime Against Children taskforce served over 200 subpoenas and 26 search warrants, where over individual 100 devices were searched. There were 17,000 suspected images of Child Porn discovered on the seized devices.

Officials say that Walter Huddleston solicited an undercover federal agent posing as a minor.  This was discovered after the residential search warrant was conducted at his residence.  He was arrested for the local charges, with federal charges pending, upon notification of his continued criminal activity.

The following individuals were charged. SWAT also assisted in two of the arrests.

Suspects: 14 suspects charged with 541 counts

Riley Burroughs, 1/2/2002

50 Felony charges

Sergio Vasquez, 1/30/2001

50 Felony charges

Michael William Blackmore, 08/09/1956

50 Felony charges

Christopher Allan Schwartz, 08/05/1969

50 Felony charges

Edwin Aguirre-Pineda, 03/09/1965

3 Felony charges

Raymond Eugene Hudson, 06/27/1951

15 Felony Charges

James Tyler Moschella, 03/29/2001

42 Felony charges

Walter Raymond Huddleston, 06/10/1977

20 Felony Charges

Michael John Bibby, 11/30/1961

50 Felony Charges under 2020-011994

Richard Paul Warno, 04/15/1947

25 Felony Charges

Seamus Eugene McNeela, 02/12/1947

50 Felony Charges

Robert Edleman, 08/28/1952

50 Felony Charges

Parker Alexander Vastag, 06/27/1997

50 Felony charges

Ryan Terryl Barg, 11/01/1976

36 Felony charges

One suspect, Christopher Schwartz, had fled the area after the search warrant of his residence, and detectives learned that he was in the Ft Myers area. With the assistance of the round up team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several locations were checked with no success.  After further investigation, Schwartz was seen driving over a bridge. Lee County SO and Ft Myers PD conducted a traffic stop and verified the driver of the suspect vehicle was Schwartz who was then taken into custody for his 50 felony warrants.

