14 arrested in Manatee County in child pornography sting

One suspect, Christopher Schwartz, had fled the area after the search warrant of his residence, and detectives learned that he was in the Ft Myers area. With the assistance of the round up team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several locations were checked with no success. After further investigation, Schwartz was seen driving over a bridge. Lee County SO and Ft Myers PD conducted a traffic stop and verified the driver of the suspect vehicle was Schwartz who was then taken into custody for his 50 felony warrants.