14 arrested in Manatee County in child pornography sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest following Operation “One Way Ticket.” The large scale operation netted 541 charges related to the distribution of child pornography.
During the investigative stages of the operation the MCSO Internet Crime Against Children taskforce served over 200 subpoenas and 26 search warrants, where over individual 100 devices were searched. There were 17,000 suspected images of Child Porn discovered on the seized devices.
Officials say that Walter Huddleston solicited an undercover federal agent posing as a minor. This was discovered after the residential search warrant was conducted at his residence. He was arrested for the local charges, with federal charges pending, upon notification of his continued criminal activity.
The following individuals were charged. SWAT also assisted in two of the arrests.
Suspects: 14 suspects charged with 541 counts
Riley Burroughs, 1/2/2002
50 Felony charges
Sergio Vasquez, 1/30/2001
50 Felony charges
Michael William Blackmore, 08/09/1956
50 Felony charges
Christopher Allan Schwartz, 08/05/1969
50 Felony charges
Edwin Aguirre-Pineda, 03/09/1965
3 Felony charges
Raymond Eugene Hudson, 06/27/1951
15 Felony Charges
James Tyler Moschella, 03/29/2001
42 Felony charges
Walter Raymond Huddleston, 06/10/1977
20 Felony Charges
Michael John Bibby, 11/30/1961
50 Felony Charges under 2020-011994
Richard Paul Warno, 04/15/1947
25 Felony Charges
Seamus Eugene McNeela, 02/12/1947
50 Felony Charges
Robert Edleman, 08/28/1952
50 Felony Charges
Parker Alexander Vastag, 06/27/1997
50 Felony charges
Ryan Terryl Barg, 11/01/1976
36 Felony charges
One suspect, Christopher Schwartz, had fled the area after the search warrant of his residence, and detectives learned that he was in the Ft Myers area. With the assistance of the round up team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several locations were checked with no success. After further investigation, Schwartz was seen driving over a bridge. Lee County SO and Ft Myers PD conducted a traffic stop and verified the driver of the suspect vehicle was Schwartz who was then taken into custody for his 50 felony warrants.
