Almost 1 million Florida seniors vaccinated, war hero gets first dose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - World War II veteran and centenarian Henry Sayler received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This moment made national news Friday morning as Florida neared 1 million seniors vaccinated in the state.
“Florida is reaching a milestone as we work to rapidly deploy vaccines to seniors,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release. “Our successful Seniors First strategy in Florida has allowed us to target this key population and narrow in on 1 million people 65 and older vaccinated – the first state in the nation to do so. It was an honor to witness Henry Sayler receive his first dose of the vaccine today.”
Sayler was vaccinated Friday live on Fox News alongside the Governor. The St. Petersburg resident, recently turned 100 on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Not only is Sayler a decorated World War II fighter pilot and West Point graduate but an accomplished statesman, previously serving as a Florida State Senator.
