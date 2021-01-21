Warming up for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t put away the winter clothes quite yet as there is still a long way to go before winter officially comes to a close. It won’t feel like winter this weekend as 80 degree temperatures can’t be ruled out for our inland communities.
Things stay dry for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s near the coast and mid 70′s elsewhere can be expected. Winds will be light out of the NE at 5 mph with a little sea breeze developing near the coast each afternoon keeping things a little cooler but still nice.
For the next couple of days we will see high pressure dominate our weather picture staying pretty much over the top of Florida.
This high pressure will get bumped to the SE of Florida from an approaching cold front which will flip our winds around to the SE. This will bring in the humidity and the warmth this weekend. This cold front will not do much to spoil your outdoor plans this Saturday and Sunday but may bring a slight increase in some cloudiness and only a 10% chance for an isolated shower as it fizzles out over Central Florida.
Next week we can expect partly cloudy skies with warm weather continuing as high pressure sits off the SE coast of Florida. There will be no real threat of any rain as the storms stay well to our north.
For boaters we can expect seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters. Winds will be light out of the NE at 5 knots and switching around to the SW at 5 knots later in the afternoon.
