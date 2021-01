SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A ridge of high pressure settles up in The Gulf keeping us on the sunny side as we end out of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay steady in the mid 70′s for the rest of the week. By Sunday we start watching temperatures climb to the upper 70′s and may get close to near 80° by mid next week. No rain in sight for the next seven days so grab the sun glasses and enjoy the warmth.