Marlon Brown officially named Sarasota’s City Manager

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota City Commission named Marlon Brown as its newest city manager in a unanimous vote Tuesday evening.
Brown had been serving as the Interim City Manager following the departure of Tom Barwin. He is the first person of color to serve in that role in more than a 100 years.
Brown has served as Sarasota’s deputy city manager since 2009.
“I’m honored to receive the support of the commissioners and excited to continue working with them and our fantastic team of employees as we serve this city,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to a smooth transition as we all work together to help Sarasota remain a world-class community. I’m also grateful for the exemplary leadership and friendship of City Manager Barwin over the past eight years and wish him all the best in the future.”
