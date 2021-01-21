Manatee County adds residency requirement for COVID-19 vaccine

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following new guidance and other health departments, the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for full and part-time Florida residents only whenever new doses arrive.
DOH-Sarasota also implemented the requirement in an effort to discourage “vaccine tourism.”
An estimated 143,000 seniors ages 65 and older have enrolled in Manatee County’s vaccination standby pool. Each time new doses arrive, Manatee County 311 call operators reach out to a random selection of people in the county’s pool to schedule appointments equal to the number of doses that are available.
No first-dose vaccination appointments are being made this week, but when new doses arrive and 311 calls go out, operators will ensure that the senior is a full or part-time resident before booking their appointment. They will also remind the senior of the forms of identification that will be accepted to show Florida residency on the day of their appointment. Those forms of ID include:
- A valid Florida driver’s license
- A utility, cable or power bill in the resident’s name with a Florida address
- A part-time rental agreement
Public Safety officials do not expect the new Florida residency requirement to significantly reduce the demand for vaccines locally since very few people have arrived from out of state for initial vaccinations. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.
