Man arrested following homicide in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been charged with Second Degree Murder following a shooting.
The shooting happened Wednesday just after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Marlin Lakes Circle in Sarasota.
Witnesses told deputies that two men were overheard arguing before several gunshots were fired, and the suspect left on foot. When deputies arrived, they located the victim lying in a breezeway between apartments. Deputies established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect who later dialed 911 to report he was attacked by the victim.
When deputies located 28-year-old Christian Perkins, he admitted to the shooting. Investigation further confirmed Perkins and the victim are known to one another and engaged in a verbal argument which led to the incident.
Both Perkins and the victim live on Marlin Lakes Circle. Due to Marsy’s Law, the victim’s identity will not be released.
Perkins is being held without bond on a single count of Second Degree Murder. He has no prior arrests in Sarasota County.
