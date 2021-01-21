Funeral held on Wednesday for 22-year-old Bradenton man who lost his life in home explosion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The casket holding the body of 22-year-old Adrian Lopez Jr. carried into Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton for a mass on Wednesday afternoon. It was a mass delivered in Spanish. Family and friends honoring a life cut tragically short.
“This is a time to celebrate this young man, to celebrate his life for the family and friends who knew him, to really remember him,” said C.J. Czaia, an attorney for the Lopez family.
Lopez Jr. died last Wednesday. He was in a home explosion last month caused by a nearby gas leak. The family says they were told to go back inside their home and not evacuate. Adrian Lopez Sr. continues to recover.
“There’s always time for litigation, there’s time for justice and all that,” said Czaia. “But right now today, it’s a time for Adrian Lopez Jr., it’s a time for him.”
A mariachi band performed at the end of the service sending off Lopez Jr. to his final resting place at Skyway Memorial Cemetery in Palmetto. This is a tragedy that has brought together the community.
“The only other thing I want to say is thank you to the community, on behalf of the family,” said Czaia. “And really thank you for the donations and the help and the love, there have been so many people that have surprised me.”
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and their needs.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.