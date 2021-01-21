Florida DOH shows dip in state positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s Thursday update shows a slight dip in the statewide positivity rate.
Thursday’s update shows a positivity rate of 8.54% statewide. Manatee and Sarasota Counties both reported a significant decrease with 4.86% and 4.93% respectively. It’s an almost 12-point drop in Manatee County’s number from Wednesday which skyrocketed to 16.33%.
Since March, the DOH has reported 1,613,884 cases statewide. That’s an increase of 12,683 cases since Tuesday’s update.
The state has also reported 161 new deaths since the last dashboard update. That does mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 26,755 Residents: 26,268 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 487
Conditions and Care Deaths: 464 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,202 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,153 (46%) Female: 13,811 (53%) Unknown/No data: 304 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,283 (9%) White: 15,756 (60%) Other: 4,176 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,053 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,184 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 14,097 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 5,987 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 23,227 Residents: 22,232 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 995
Conditions and Care Deaths: 563 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,139 Non-Residents: 42
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,323 (46%) Female: 11,808 (53%) Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,282 (6%) White: 15,575 (70%) Other: 1,777 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,598 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,624 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,952 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,656 (30%)
