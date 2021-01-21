Florida DOH shows dip in state positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | January 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 3:23 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s Thursday update shows a slight dip in the statewide positivity rate.

Thursday’s update shows a positivity rate of 8.54% statewide. Manatee and Sarasota Counties both reported a significant decrease with 4.86% and 4.93% respectively. It’s an almost 12-point drop in Manatee County’s number from Wednesday which skyrocketed to 16.33%.

Since March, the DOH has reported 1,613,884 cases statewide. That’s an increase of 12,683 cases since Tuesday’s update.

The state has also reported 161 new deaths since the last dashboard update. That does mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 26,755   Residents: 26,268   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 487

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 464   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,202     Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,153  (46%)   Female: 13,811 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 304 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,283  (9%)   White: 15,756  (60%)   Other: 4,176  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,053  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,184  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,097  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 5,987  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 23,227   Residents: 22,232   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 995

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 563   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,139     Non-Residents: 42

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,323  (46%)   Female: 11,808 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,282  (6%)   White: 15,575  (70%)   Other: 1,777  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,598  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,624  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,952  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,656  (30%)

