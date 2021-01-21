DOH-Sarasota releases update on new COVID-19 vaccine registration system

COVID-19 vaccine Moderna (Source: Tim Dubravetz)
By ABC7 Staff | January 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:39 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota has released an update after launching its new registration system for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH-Sarasota launched a new website Wednesday for reservations and they are working to correct issues like confirmations being sent out. So far, over 68,000 individuals have registered.

Appointments for Friday’s clinic have not been scheduled yet.

The first round of Drive-thru vaccines kicked off Thursday morning.

